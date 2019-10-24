Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Carries Drinks In Warm-Up Match, Twitter Applauds Gesture

Australia are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting in Adelaide on Sunday. Ahead of the series, Sri Lanka played a T20 game against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday. Just after Daniel Fallins removed Dasun Shanaka, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison charged onto the ground carrying the drinks. Soon, the pictures of the incident went viral on social media drawing a lot of appreciation from cricket fans around the world.

Scott Morrison.....??



The Australian Prime Minister On Duty As "Water Boy" During The T20I Game Played Between Australia PM XI And Sri Lanka At Manuka Oval, Canberra Today. pic.twitter.com/SUGyXSmcCS — Obaid?? (@ObaidWrites) October 24, 2019

What a great gesture by Australia prime minister. Serving Australia cricket team as a water boy proving no work in this world is small .! Hats off @cricketcomau @ScottMorrisonMP @ICC — Parth (@___parthpatel) October 24, 2019

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison brought out the drinks in the middle for Prime Minister XI's side during their warm up game against Sri Lanka. WHAT A GESTURE ?? #AUSPMXIVSL #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/V3BDzoUo4x — Cricket Huddle (@CricketHuddle) October 24, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on duty as WATER BOY during the T20I game between Australia PM XI and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra today.



Great gesture from the Australian PM! pic.twitter.com/HmQvpqSbje — Ayush Shrestha? (@Ayushshresth) October 24, 2019

It was a great opportunity for Sri Lanka to prepare for their upcoming matches and as expected, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

However, the home team skittled the tourists for 131 as Oshada Fernando top-scored with 38 off 25 including three fours and two sixes.

Djali Bloomfield and Daniel Christian claimed two wickets each for Prime Minister's XI.

The Australian team fell into an early hole in the modest run-chase as Jordan Silk, Chris Lynn and Jason Sangha were removed cheaply by Sri Lanka.

Opener Harry Nielsen then waged a lone battle and took the home team close to the target. He became Kasun Rajitha's third victim at the start of the final over of the match with the Australian team still needing 9 more runs with just a wicket remaining.

Then, Fawad Ahmed's nine runs off seven deliveries got the Australians over the line on the final ball of the night.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka and then Pakistan in back-to-back T20I series with the first game getting underway on October 27 in Adelaide.