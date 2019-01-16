 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik Watch Rafael Nadal Play At Australian Open

Updated: 16 January 2019 17:42 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Rohit Sharma shared the Instagram stories of Rafael Nadal coming out to play in the Round of 64 clash at the Australian Open.

Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik Watch Rafael Nadal Play At Australian Open
Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are in a joyous mood. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are in a joyous mood after India registered a series-levelling victory over Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI). The duo of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, who contributed vital runs in India's victory, were spotted enjoying a match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Rohit took to Instagram to post his picture along with Karthik from the Grand Slam. He captioned the picture as "Aussie open."

4dhqpf78

Photo Credit: Instagram

n774s3f8

Photo Credit: Instagram

 

India's ODI deputy captain also posted Instagram stories of Spanish star Rafael Nadal coming out to play. In another story posted by Rohit Sharma, Nadal can be seen taking a serve in the Round of 64 clash against Australia's Matthew Ebden.

In the match, second seeded Nadal looked at ease from the onset outclassing Ebden 6-6, 6-2 in the first two sets. However, the third set started on an even note with Nadal later taking an upper hand in the match. The 32-year-old Nadal eventually went on to beat Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to progress to the next round. 

Nadal had earlier showed no mercy in a clinical first round thumping at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who cut short his 2018 season to have surgery on a foot injury, cruised through to round two of the opening major of the year 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 against Australian wildcard James Duckworth.

The Spanish second seed is bidding to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history along with Roy Emerson and Rod Laver, to win each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Rohit Sharma Dinesh Karthik Rafael Nadal Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are enjoying their time
  • Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik contributed vital runs in second ODI
  • Rohit took to Instagram to post his picture along with Karthik
Related Articles
"Australia Did Well To Knock Our Top Three Batsmen": Rohit Sharma On
"Australia Did Well To Knock Our Top Three Batsmen": Rohit Sharma On 'Chahal TV'
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Attempts To Learn Floss Dance, Fails Miserably - Watch
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Attempts To Learn Floss Dance, Fails Miserably - Watch
"MS Dhoni India
"MS Dhoni India's Ideal No. 4": Rohit Sharma Differs With Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Dubious Dismissal During First ODI Upsets Fans
1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Viv Richards
1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Viv Richards' Record With 22nd ODI Hundred
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.