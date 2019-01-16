Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik Watch Rafael Nadal Play At Australian Open

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are in a joyous mood after India registered a series-levelling victory over Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI). The duo of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, who contributed vital runs in India's victory, were spotted enjoying a match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Rohit took to Instagram to post his picture along with Karthik from the Grand Slam. He captioned the picture as "Aussie open."

India's ODI deputy captain also posted Instagram stories of Spanish star Rafael Nadal coming out to play. In another story posted by Rohit Sharma, Nadal can be seen taking a serve in the Round of 64 clash against Australia's Matthew Ebden.

In the match, second seeded Nadal looked at ease from the onset outclassing Ebden 6-6, 6-2 in the first two sets. However, the third set started on an even note with Nadal later taking an upper hand in the match. The 32-year-old Nadal eventually went on to beat Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to progress to the next round.

Nadal had earlier showed no mercy in a clinical first round thumping at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who cut short his 2018 season to have surgery on a foot injury, cruised through to round two of the opening major of the year 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 against Australian wildcard James Duckworth.

The Spanish second seed is bidding to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history along with Roy Emerson and Rod Laver, to win each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

