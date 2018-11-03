Australian Crowd Mocks Imran Tahir For Celebrating No-Ball Wicket: Watch Video

South Africa are set to begin their limited-overs tour of Australia with the first ODI in Perth on Sunday. Ahead of the much-awaited three-match series, the visitors played a match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI . The Proteas not only lost the match by four wickets to a side that had just three players with international experience, Imran Tahir embarrassed himself in front of the Australian crowd in Canberra. With the hosts batting and the score at 35/1, Australian batsman Josh Phillipe hit a high shot towards the boundary but it was called a no-ball by the umpire.

Tahir, however, continued to catch the ball. The Pakistani-born South African caught the ball and started to celebrate in front of the crowd. Tahir began to point at the back of his shirt.

Clearly, Tahir was too busy looking at the crowd that he did not realise that it was given a no-ball.

However, a few seconds later, an embarrassed Tahir threw the ball back towards the wicket for play to resume.

As far as the series is concerned, the two sides will meet for the first time since this year's ill-fated Test series, when the ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into disgrace.

The three-game, one-day series is a chance for Australia to move on from a miserable eight months, which began with the tampering row and continued with some grim results on the road.

Australia lost the Test series to South Africa and another against Pakistan, and crashed badly in a one-day series to England.

After recent failures, Australia have dumped Tim Paine as one-day captain, with explosive batsman Aaron Finch assuming the role.

