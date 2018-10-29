 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Australian Cricketers' Association Urges Cut To Steve Smith, David Warner Bans

Updated: 29 October 2018 13:40 IST

The association wants Smith, Warner and Bancroft's cheating bans slashed because "they were put under too much pressure".

Australian Cricketers
Smith and Warner are expected to resume cricket in the first quarter of next year © File Photo/AFP

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft should have their cheating bans slashed because they were put under too much pressure by administrators, the Australian Cricketers' Association said Monday. In the wake of a scathing report about the actions of Cricket Australia in the run-up to the March "sandpaper" incident that rocked the sport, the players' union painted the three Test stars as victims of circumstance and said they should be free to take the field again at the top level.

An independent review by a leading ethicist said the governing body put too much pressure on the players to win at all costs. "The events in South Africa were in part a by-product of a culture and system which, amongst other things, placed too much pressure on players to win," said ACA President Greg Dyer, a former Test wicketkeeper.

"Basic fairness demands these independently verified contributing factors must now be taken into consideration and the penalties reduced. "There must be a reconsideration of the harshness of the penalties handed down to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft."

The scandal involved the three players conspiring to use sandpaper to illegally alter the flight of the ball in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Then-captain Smith and his deputy Warner received a one-year ban from international and state cricket while opening batsman Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Calls have been growing for Smith and Warner -- who recently padded up in club cricket in Australia -- to return to the international fold after a string of poor performances by the national team.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cameron Bancroft Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Both Smith and Warner are serving 12-month bans.
  • They were accused of tampering with the ball in South Africa.
  • ACA's president is Greg Dyer, a former Test wicketkeeper.
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Report Slams
Ball-Tampering Report Slams 'Arrogant' Cricket Australia Culture
Steve Waugh Blames "Lenient" ICC Rules For Australian Ball-Tampering Scandal
Steve Waugh Blames "Lenient" ICC Rules For Australian Ball-Tampering Scandal
"Serious WTF Moment": James Sutherland Regrets Missing Ball-Tampering Incident
"Serious WTF Moment": James Sutherland Regrets Missing Ball-Tampering Incident
This Is India
This Is India's Best Chance To Win A Series In Australia, Says Harbhajan Singh
Steve Smith, David Warner Make Smashing Return To Australian Cricket
Steve Smith, David Warner Make Smashing Return To Australian Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.