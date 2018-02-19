 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Australian Cricket Team Develops Ingenious Fielding Drill To Improve Reflexes

Updated: 19 February 2018 15:11 IST

Australia meet South Africa in a much-anticipated Test series featuring two of the top fast bowling attacks in the business.

Watch: Australian Cricket Team Develops Ingenious Fielding Drill To Improve Reflexes
Australia face South Africa in the first Test of the 4-match series starting on March 1 in Durban. © Twitter

At a time in the sport when there is very little to separate the top international teams, gaining every inch matters. Australia are already one of the best fielding outfits in world cricket but it seems they are looking to take it to an even higher level. The Australian Test team was seen going through a peculiar fielding drill with bed sheets that had Twitter marvelling at their genius. Australia are in Benoni preparing for their three-day match against South Africa A starting on Thursday.

"Basically what it was, we wanted the guys just to react to the ball. We didn't want them to get any cues and that from the thrower so we needed to put a bed sheet there so the boys just reacted to what they did. Late in the day, where sometimes you can be a bit sleepy and you have just got to react to what comes or a slip fielder to a spinner where you lose sight of it," said Brad Haddin, Australia's fielding coach.

Australia have never lost a Test series in South Africa and looked fired up to defend that record. A mouth-watering battle awaits between arguably the two most potent pace attacks in the world.

In the recent 2-1 Test series win over India, South African pacers Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel accounted for 43 wickets and add to that the emergence of 21-year-old Lungi Ngidi.

Meanwhile, the Aussies themselves boast of a fiery pace trio in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. The three Australian pacers were instrumental in the thumping 4-0 win over England in the Ashes, where they took 66 wickets between them.

Australia, ranked 3 in the world, face No.2-ranked South Africa in a four Test series, starting in Durban on March 1.

Topics : Australia South Africa Bradley James Haddin Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia come up with brilliant new fielding drill
  • Fielding drill aimed at improving reflexes
  • Australia face South Africa in the 1st Test in Durban, starting March 1
Related Articles
David Warner Admits To "Mental Breakdown", Sounds Big Warning
David Warner Admits To "Mental Breakdown", Sounds Big Warning
England Win Battle, But Colin Munro Ensures New Zealand Win The War
England Win Battle, But Colin Munro Ensures New Zealand Win The War
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith Looks Forward to Pace Challenge
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith Looks Forward to Pace Challenge
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.