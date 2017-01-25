 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Australian Bowler Hit On The Head, Suffers 'Brain Bleed'

Updated: 25 January 2017 17:01 IST

As a precautionary measure, Joe Mennie has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action.

Australian Bowler Hit On The Head, Suffers 'Brain Bleed'
Joe Mennie was hit on the hit and suffered a fractured skull. © Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australian fast bowler Joe Mennie was on Tuesday hit on the head during training and suffered a fractured skull and 'minor brain bleed', Cricket Australia said in a statement. Mennie was hit while bowling in the nets session of Twenty20 Big Bash League team, the Sydney Sixers, in Brisbane, when a ball struck the side of his head. Cricket Australia Chief Medical Officer John Orchard said Mennie was initially discharged from the hospital that night but follow-up scans the next day revealed his injures were worse than they first thought.

"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed," Orchard said in a statement.

The medical officer described the injury as serious but said Mennie was "feeling well".

"We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery," he added.

"As a precautionary measure, Joe Mennie has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action."

Later, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mennie was released from the hospital and was cleared to fly out from Brisbane with his team. The Sixers are due to take on the Brisbane Heat in the BBL semi-final on Wednesday night.

The newspaper added that he would not play in the semi-final match and would be monitored over the next few days.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Joe Mennie was hit on head during practice
  • He has suffered fractured skull
  • He plays for BBL side Sydney Sixers
Related Articles
England Are Much More Confident Going Into T20Is: Eoin Morgan
England Are Much More Confident Going Into T20Is: Eoin Morgan
India vs England T20Is: Virat Kohli Is Not Scared Of England's New 'Ammunition'
India vs England T20Is: Virat Kohli Is Not Scared Of England's New 'Ammunition'
Virat Kohli Says T20Is Chance For Parvez Rasool to Prove Himself
Virat Kohli Says T20Is Chance For Parvez Rasool to Prove Himself
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.