Australian Batsman's Comical Hit-Wicket Dismissal Leaves Fans In A Tizzy. Watch Video

Updated: 04 September 2018 16:23 IST

Jake Weatherald follows the example of Steve Smith, who was also dismissed hit-wicket recently.

Australian Batsman
Jake Weatherald stood in disbelief after being dismissed in a comical fashion. © Twitter

Hit-wicket dismissals are not new to the game of cricket. Many a times, a batsman knocks off the bails with his bat, foot, or even headgear while trying playing and has to depart. However, what happened with Australian batsman Jake Weatherald during a practice match can be counted as one of the most bizarre dismissals in cricket. During the match between NPS and Victoria, Weatherald went for the front-foot drive only to edge the ball back to his pads but what transpired then left the batsman embarrassed. The left-handed batsman could not keep a grip on his bat as it slipped out of his hand, flew above his head and landed on top of the leg stump, knocking the bails off.

In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, Weatherald could be seen standing in disbelief after the comical dismissal.

The dismissal left cricket fans in tizzy.

Replying to the tweet, the official handle of NSW Cricket Club also uploaded a video of another batsman who could have also been dismissed in the same manner.

A few days back, former Australian captain Steve Smith also got out via a hit-wicket dismissal. Smith clubbed the ball towards long-on but in his follow through the bat went on to hit the stumps.

This is not the first time that Jake Weatherald is in the news. Earlier this year in January, during an Adelaide Strikes and Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match, Weatherald orchestrated a brilliant piece of teamwork with Ben Laughlin that was described as "the best catch you'll ever see" by Michael Slater in commentary.

Laughlin raced towards the boundary rope to complete the catch. Laughlin, who was the on verge of crossing the boundary line, whipped the ball backwards as he dived across the rope. Weatherald showed great match awareness to get into a position to complete the catch. Weatherlald had to cover a considerable distance to get his hands on the ball and produce a splendid bit of teamwork.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Jake Weatherald stood in disbelief after being dismissed in a comical way
  • The dismissal left cricket fans in tizzy
  • A few days back, Steve Smith also got out via a hit-wicket dismissal
