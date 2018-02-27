Australian Airline Bowls A Googly To Shane Warne, Cricketer Not Impressed

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has had some trouble with Australian airline Qantas in the past and the 48-year-old was again left frustrated with the airline after his golf clubs went missing. Warne took to Twitter to vent out his frustration and wrote, "Very disappointed once AGAIN in #Qantas as I've arrived in Canberra to play a game of golf for charity & my clubs never made the plane ! How can that happen ?". However, instead of receiving sympathy, fans on the social networking platform decided to make light of Warne's predicament.