 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Australian Airline Bowls A Googly To Shane Warne, Cricketer Not Impressed

Updated: 27 February 2018 14:36 IST

Shane Warne has had issues with the same airline earlier as well.

Australian Airline Bowls A Googly To Shane Warne, Cricketer Not Impressed
Shane Warne took to Twitter to vent out his frustration about an airline. © AFP

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has had some trouble with Australian airline Qantas in the past and the 48-year-old was again left frustrated with the airline after his golf clubs went missing. Warne took to Twitter to vent out his frustration and wrote, "Very disappointed once AGAIN in #Qantas as I've arrived in Canberra to play a game of golf for charity & my clubs never made the plane ! How can that happen ?". However, instead of receiving sympathy, fans on the social networking platform decided to make light of Warne's predicament.

Fans came up with some hilarious reasons as to why the golf clubs didn't reach their destination.

In 2012, Warne had posted about his grievances against Qantas on Twitter after his flight home had been cancelled.

"My luck is seriously running out - Qantas just cancelled the flight & no info about how or when we will get back to Melbourne," Warne had tweeted.

However, in a funny turn of events, Warne ended up launching a Twitter tirade at a fake Qantas account that poked fun at him.

"We've left @warne888 stranded in Perth. Melbourne cyclists, it's now safe to ride your streets," posted an account which went by the name of @QantasPR.

"The non-official, official broadcast channel for Australia's national airline," read the description of the fake account but Warne obviously overlooked that small detail and went on a rant.

"I thought you guys were meant to look after Australians, not be sarcastic? You to (sic) often are late, cancel flights & lose luggage," he replied.

"Lots of people were very frustrated at you guys, AGAIN !!!! who tweets for QantasPR - Think your (sic) going to be in trouble tomorrow.

"Actually your lack of sympathy towards all those passengers you left stranded is quite simply staggering SORRY might help everyone."

Topics : Australia Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shane Warne vents frustration at Australian airline
  • Shane Warne's golf clubs go missing
  • Fans joke about Shane Warne's predicament
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Shane Warne Joins Rajasthan Royals As Team Mentor
IPL 2018: Shane Warne Joins Rajasthan Royals As Team Mentor
Shane Warne
Shane Warne's Suspense Tweet Fuels Talk Of Rajasthan Royals Reunion
The Ashes: Australia Look Confused Ahead Of Series, Says Shane Warne
The Ashes: Australia Look Confused Ahead Of Series, Says Shane Warne
Shane Warne
Shane Warne's Tweet On Kuldeep Yadav Upsets Pakistani Fans
Shane Warne Cleared Over Actress Assault Allegation
Shane Warne Cleared Over Actress Assault Allegation
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.