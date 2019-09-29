 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Woman Cricketer Chamari Athapaththu Enthralls Sydney Crowd With Record Hundred. Watch

Updated: 29 September 2019 17:02 IST

Despite Chamari Athapaththu's record-breaking century, Sri Lanka women suffered a 41-run loss to Australia women in the first T20I of the three-match series at the North Sydney Oval.

Sri Lanka Woman Cricketer Chamari Athapaththu Enthralls Sydney Crowd With Record Hundred. Watch
Chamari Athapaththu scored 113 runs off 66 balls for Sri Lanka women. © Twitter

Chamari Athapaththu made two records on Sunday as she became the first Sri Lankan woman to score a hundred in T20 Internationals and the only women's team captain to reach the triple figures during a chase. Despite Chamari Athapaththu's record-breaking century, Sri Lanka women suffered a 41-run loss to Australia women in the first T20I of the three-match series at the North Sydney Oval. However, her clean hitting and impressive stroke-making left the Sydney crowd in amazement. Opener Chamari Athapaththu scored 113 runs off 66 balls, including 12 boundaries and six sixes.

"Such clean hitting from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. She'll be back in action and searching for victory tomorrow night at North Sydney Oval," cricket.com.au captioned a video on Twitter.

Cricket Australia had earlier tweeted a video of one of Chamari Athapaththu's roof-hitting sixes, saying: "It's on the roof! This is some display of batting from Chamari Athapaththu."

Sri Lanka women and Australia women will now face off in the second T20I at the same venue on Monday.

Incidentally, Chamari Athapaththu created a record that Nepal's Paras Khadka had made in men's T20 International cricket a day earlier.

On Saturday, Nepal captain Paras Khadka became the only international skipper to score a century while chasing in a T20I match.

Khadka scored an unbeaten knock of 106 runs to help Nepal chase down a 152-run target with four overs to spare in a T20I tri-series match against Singapore on Saturday.

Khadka smashed seven boundaries and nine sixes in his 52-ball knock at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women Australia Women Australia Women Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka women cricketer Chamari Athapaththu made two records on Sunday
  • She became the first Sri Lankan woman to score a hundred in T20Is
  • She is the only women's team captain to score a T20I century in a chase
Related Articles
Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Guide Indian Women
Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Guide Indian Women's Team To Easy Win vs Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera Named In ICC World XI Squad To Play Against The Windies
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera Named In ICC World XI Squad To Play Against The Windies
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Says Aggression Key To Success In South Africa
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Says Aggression Key To Success In South Africa
Cheteshwar Pujara Says He Loves Playing On Challenging Wickets
Cheteshwar Pujara Says He Loves Playing On Challenging Wickets
Women
Women's World Cup 2017: India Inch Closer To Semi-Final With 16-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.