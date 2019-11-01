Steve Smith and David Warner were instrumental in Australia registering another massive win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I). Smith and Warner notched an unbeaten partnership of 117 runs for the second wicket, helping Australia beat the visiting Sri Lanka by nine wickets to clinch the three-match series with one to play. However, before the match the two players inspired a funny conversation between their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. The conversation started when Smith's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, responding to a picture, wrote: "@stevesmith49: Tell Dave (David Warner), I need to bat today!" Warner's franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, seeing the mention of their star opener, couldn't resist and pitched in with a cheeky response: "What better than both of them batting together".

Here is the entire thread:

What better than both of them batting together — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 30, 2019

The thread ended with a hilarious response from Rajasthan Royals. "Releasing him (Warner), @SunRisers?"

Smith and Warner are the star players of their respective IPL sides. While Smith was handed the Rajasthan Royals captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane mid-season during IPL 2019, Warner came back to SunRisers Hyderabad after one year but was not handed over the leadership.

In terms of achievement and batting performance, Warner holds the edge over his national teammate as he led the Hyderabad-based franchise to IPL title victory in 2016.

Warner has scored 3,305 runs in 126 IPL appearances at an impressive average of 43.17, while Smith has 1,568 IPL runs to his name from 81 matches scored at 37.44.