Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc To Miss Second T20I Against Sri Lanka To Attend Brother's Wedding

Updated: 28 October 2019 13:46 IST

Mitchell Starc has reportedly been allowed to leave the Australia camp to attend his brother Brandon Starc's wedding.

Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 16 runs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has decided his brother's wedding is more important than a game of cricket, pulling out of the second Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to witness him tie the knot. Billy Stanlake or Sean Abbott are likely to replace Starc as Australia target an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Brisbane on Wednesday. Cricket Australia reported the Starc move on its website Monday, saying he had been granted a release as part of an increased focus on family time under coach Justin Langer.

Regardless of whether Stanlake or Abbott get their chance, vice-captain Pat Cummins told reporters Monday Australia's effective use of the short ball would continue.

"(Bowling short is) something we speak about, no doubt, especially at the Gabba or Adelaide Oval, where it's quite fast and bouncy," he said.

"And all our bowlers are 6 (foot) four (inches) or 6'5."

Australia emphatically won the opening T20 in Adelaide on Sunday by 134 runs, with David Warner celebrating his birthday with a return to form, clubbing an unbeaten 100.

Comments
Highlights
  • Mitchell Starc will attend his brother Brandon Starc's wedding
  • He is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake for the second T20I
  • Starc will rejoin the squad on Thursday, ahead of the third T20I
