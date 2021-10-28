Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights: David Warner Half-Century Helps Australia Defeat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, AUS vs SL: Australia chased down the target of 155 runs with seven wickets and three overs to spare vs Sri Lanka in the T20 WC 2021 in Dubai.
Australia chased down the target of 155 runs with seven wickets and three overs to spare vs Sri Lanka in the T20 WC 2021 in Dubai. Starting the innings, australian openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch added 63 runs in the powerplay to get their team off to a flyer. Australia cruised along in their run-chase mid-way through their innings to be well paced at 95/2, with David Warner going strong. Warner later departed after scoring 65 runs in 42 balls while Steve Smith batted intelligently and guided Australia to a win along side Marcus Stoinis. Earlier, Sri Lanka fought hard in the middle to put 154/6 on the board. Spinner Adam Zampa finished with figures of 2/12 in 4 overs as Australia got back in the game with regular wickets but Bhanuka Rajapaksa finished strongly to help Sri Lanka past the 150-run mark. (SCORECARD)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka Highlights From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
- 22:31 (IST)WicketWarner departs for 65 runsAUS 130/3 after 15 overs - Need 25 more runs in 30 balls
- 22:29 (IST)AUS On Course !Australia need 27 runs in 33 balls with Warner bossing proceedings hereAUS 128/2 after 14.3 overs
- 22:19 (IST)Fifty - Warner !David Warner reaches a superb fiftyAUS 105/2 after 11.3 overs
- 22:09 (IST)Midway In Run-Chase !Warner hits the last ball of the 10th over for a superb four to move into the 40sAUS 95/2 after 10 overs
- 22:03 (IST)WicketGlenn Maxwell departs to Hasaranga for 5 runsAUS 80/2 after 8.3 overs
- 21:58 (IST)Four !Warner hits Theekshana for a superb four in the mid-wicket regionAUS 74/1 after 7.3 overs
- 21:55 (IST)WicketHasaranga scalps Finch for 37 runs off 23 ballsAUS 70/1 after 6.5 overs
- 21:52 (IST)AUS 63/0 After 6 Overs - Powerplay Ends !Australian openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch have added 63 runs in the powerplay to get their team off to a flyer in the run-chase of 155 runs
- 21:46 (IST)Warner Dropped !Wicketkeeper Perera drops a sitter as Warner gets a second lifeAUS 54/0 after 4.4 overs
- 21:44 (IST)Four !Finch is striking at 220 at the moment, hits another four off Chameers towards widish third manAUS 53/0 after 4.2 overs
- 21:43 (IST)Six !Finch greets Chameera with a huge sixAUS 49/0 after 4.1 overs
- 21:40 (IST)Finch On A Roll - Four + Six !Aaron Finch gathers 10 runs in two balls off KumaraAUS 34/0 after 3.3 overs
- 21:37 (IST)AUS Cruising !Australia are off to an amazing start in the run-chaseAUS 23/0 after 3 overs
- 21:33 (IST)Four !Finch is on a roll here as he has given his team a positive start in the run-chaseHits Dushmantha Chameera for a superb fourAUS 19/0 after 2.1 overs
- 21:29 (IST)Good Start By AUS!Finch hits two boundaries to get Australia goingAUS 9/0 after 1 over
- 21:23 (IST)Australian Run-Chase Begins !Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are in the middlePacer Chamika Karunaratne starts proceedings for Sri LankaAUS 1/0 after 0.1 over
- 21:07 (IST)Last Over !Hazlewood to bowl the last overSL 144/6 after 19 overs
- 21:05 (IST)Four !Karunaratne hits Starc for a much-needed boundarySL 140/6 after 18.2 overs
- 21:00 (IST)Wicket !Cummins gets revenge, removes Shanaka as Wade takes a simple catchSL 134/6 after 17.4 overs
- 20:59 (IST)Four !Shanaka into the act now as he hits Cummins for a boundarySL 134/5 after 17.3 overs
- 20:54 (IST)Six !Rajapaksa connects again to hit a superb six off StoinisSL 126/5 after 16.4 overs
- 20:53 (IST)Twin Fours !Rajapaksa is targeting Stoinis here with two back-to-back boundariesSL cruising at the momentSL 120/5 after 16.3 overs
- 20:50 (IST)Game In Balance !SL will be eyeing nothing less that 150 runs on the board nowRajapaksa will key for SLSL 111/5 after 16 overs
- 20:43 (IST)Four !Rajapaksa hits a superb four off Hazlewood to get goingSL 103/5 after 14.3 overs
- 20:40 (IST)AUS On Top !Adam Zampa finishes with figures of 2/12 in 4 overs as Australia get back in the game in styleSL 97/5 after 14 overs
- 20:34 (IST)Wicket !Wanindu Hasaranga departs as Starc gets hold of a sou dismissalSL 94/5 after 12.2 overs
- 20:30 (IST)Wicket !Zampa strikes again as he gets Avishka Fernando for four runsSL 90/4 after 11.5 overs
- 20:24 (IST)Wicket !Starc gets his revenge as he castles Perera for 35 runs off 25 ballsSL 86/3 after 10.3 overs
- 20:23 (IST)Six !Perera looks ruthless now as he hits a superb six off starcSL 86/2 after 10.2 overs
- 20:15 (IST)Wicket !Adam Zampa gets the all-important wicket of Asalanka for 35 runs off 26 ballsSL 78/2 after 9.4 overs
- 20:13 (IST)Twin Fours !Two back-to-back four by Perera off StoinisSL have resurrected in some style hereSL 74/1 after 8.5 overs
- 20:04 (IST)SL Cruising !SL are cruising along and will eye a big score nowSL 60/1 after 7 overs
- 20:00 (IST)Powerplay Ends !SL have dominated the Australian bowling attack in the powerplay except the wicket of NissankaSL 53/1 after 6 overs
- 19:59 (IST)Four !Kusal Perera gets into the act now, hits a superb boundary off CumminsSL 51/1 after 5.4 overs
- 19:55 (IST)Four !After 4 dot balls by Hazlewood, Asalanka hits a boundary straight down the groundSL 45/1 after 4.5 overs
- 19:52 (IST)Maxwell Concedes 16 !What a start by Asalanka as Sri Lanka hit 16 runs off Maxwell's first overAsalanka looks in prime form hereSL 41/1 after 4 overs
- 19:46 (IST)Twin Fours !Asalanka hits two fours straight up as Cummins oversteps to concede a free hitSL 24/1 after 2.4 overs