AUS Win By 7 Wickets !

AUS chase 155 runs !

Australia chased down the target of 155 runs with seven wickets and three overs to spare





Starting the innings, australian openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch added 63 runs in the powerplay to get their team off to a flyer





Australia cruised along in their run-chase mid-way through their innings to be well paced at 95/2, with David Warner going strong





Warner later departed after scoring 65 runs in 42 balls while Steve Smith batted intelligently and guided Australia to a win along side Marcus Stoinis