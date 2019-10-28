It may have been David Warner's birthday on Sunday but he was the one who gave a gift to remember to a young fan at the Adelaide Oval. In a video shared by cricket.com.au, the left-handed opener is seen walking back towards the dressing room after the pre-match warm-up ahead of Australia's first T20I against Sri Lanka . As he passes by a couple of kids in the crowd, he casually drops off his gloves in a bucket being held up by one of them, leaving the young boy surprised with joy.

The kid is left astonished at first, as he looks first to his friend standing behind him and then to a lady sitting next to him, before breaking into a beaming smile.

When the cameraman asks the kid who it's from, he simply says "David Warner", his smile only getting wider with every passing second.

These young fellas won't ever forget their trip to the cricket today. All class from @davidwarner31 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/3z57vgwuS9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2019

Warner's gesture touched the hearts of many on social media.

"This is how you transfer love and passion for game to your new generation. Loved it. That kid will follow him and who knows one day That same kid will gift his bat to someone. Loved it," one fan wrote.

"How awesome would that be for that kid. He has his faults but i still really like@davidwarner31," another fan tweeted.

Warner went on to smash his maiden T20I century, becoming only the third Australian to hit the three-figure mark in all three formats in international matches, as the home side cruised to a 134-run win over Sri Lanka.

Warner was supported by a strong start from his fellow opener and T20I skipper Aaron Finch and a blitzkrieg from Glenn Maxwell as Australia posted 233 for the loss of two wickets.

Sri Lanka could only put up a meek 99/9 in response as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.