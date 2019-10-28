 
Watch: David Warner Makes Young Fan's Day With Brilliant Gesture

Updated: 28 October 2019 20:45 IST

David Warner gave his gloves to a young fan in the crowd a he walked back to the dressing room after warming up ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

The young fan was left all smiles after David Warner's heartwarming gesture. © Twitter

It may have been David Warner's birthday on Sunday but he was the one who gave a gift to remember to a young fan at the Adelaide Oval. In a video shared by cricket.com.au, the left-handed opener is seen walking back towards the dressing room after the pre-match warm-up ahead of Australia's first T20I against Sri Lanka. As he passes by a couple of kids in the crowd, he casually drops off his gloves in a bucket being held up by one of them, leaving the young boy surprised with joy.

The kid is left astonished at first, as he looks first to his friend standing behind him and then to a lady sitting next to him, before breaking into a beaming smile.

When the cameraman asks the kid who it's from, he simply says "David Warner", his smile only getting wider with every passing second.

Warner's gesture touched the hearts of many on social media.

"This is how you transfer love and passion for game to your new generation. Loved it. That kid will follow him and who knows one day That same kid will gift his bat to someone. Loved it," one fan wrote.

"How awesome would that be for that kid. He has his faults but i still really like@davidwarner31," another fan tweeted.

Warner went on to smash his maiden T20I century, becoming only the third Australian to hit the three-figure mark in all three formats in international matches, as the home side cruised to a 134-run win over Sri Lanka.

Warner was supported by a strong start from his fellow opener and T20I skipper Aaron Finch and a blitzkrieg from Glenn Maxwell as Australia posted 233 for the loss of two wickets.

Sri Lanka could only put up a meek 99/9 in response as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Comments
Highlights
  • David Warner was walking back to the dressing room after his warm-up
  • He dropped his gloves in a bucket held out by a young boy in the crowd
  • Warner went on to score a maiden T20I ton in the match against Sri Lanka
