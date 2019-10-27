 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

David Warner Gifts Himself A Maiden T20I Century On His 33rd Birthday As Australia Post 233/2

Updated: 27 October 2019 11:24 IST

David Warner was unbeaten on 100 as Australia posted 233/2 against Sri Lanka in 20 overs.

David Warner Gifts Himself A Maiden T20I Century On His 33rd Birthday As Australia Post 233/2
David Warner's unbeaten 100 off 56 deliveries is his best-ever T20I score. © Twitter

David Warner looked in celebratory mood on his 33rd birthday, smashing Sri Lankan bowlers all around Adelaide as he raced to his maiden T20I century. The swashbuckling opener's unbeaten 100, which came off just 56 deliveries, helped Australia to a grand total of 233 for two in the first T20I match in the three-match series. David Warner, who is Australia's highest run-scorer in T20Is, smashed four sixes and 10 fours, as he entertained the crowd with a range of strokes.

Warner's highest ever T20I score came in his first game at home for Australia since his year-long ban over his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner, along with Finch, got off to a cracking start, scoring 57 in the powerplay. The duo carried on the onslaught until Aaron Finch fell for 64, with the score at 122.

Warner was then joined in the middle by Glen Maxwell, who took no time to pick up the momentum, as the two continued to pile on the misery for Sri Lanka. Maxwell smashed 62 off just 28 deliveries as he put up a 107-run stand with the birthday boy, before falling in the final over.

Warner got back on strike with just two deliveries left in the innings. He took a double off the penultimate delivery before reaching the magical three-figure mark with a single off the final ball.

Warner played a variety of shots as Sri Lanka looked like they were out of ideas when it came to stopping him. Along with the usual flicks and cover drives, Warner pulled off a brilliant switch-hit over third man to get a boundary in the ninth over.

Following a disappointing show in the Ashes, Warner will be happy to be back in form, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Australia Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner scored 100 off 56 against Sri Lanka in Adelaide
  • This was Warner's highest score in T20Is
  • Warner hit 10 fours and 4 sixes as he raced to his maiden T20I ton
Related Articles
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Ton Powers Australia To Emphatic Win
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Ton Powers Australia To Emphatic Win
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Australia Face Sri Lanka
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Australia Face Sri Lanka
The Hundred: Steve Smith Among Three Most Expensive Australian Players In The Draft
The Hundred: Steve Smith Among Three Most Expensive Australian Players In The Draft
Australia Recall Steve Smith, David Warner For T20Is Against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Australia Recall Steve Smith, David Warner For T20Is Against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals His "Special Wicket" After Equalling Muttiah Muralitharan
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals His "Special Wicket" After Equalling Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.