 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Aaron Finch Cleared To Play

Updated: 26 October 2019 13:46 IST

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Sean Abbott will replace Andrew Tye, who injured his right elbow fielding on Friday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Aaron Finch Cleared To Play
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Andrew Tye has been ruled out the three-match T20I series. © AFP

Captain Aaron Finch was on Saturday cleared to play in Australia's opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka, but the team was dealt a blow with fast bowler Andrew Tye ruled out of the three-match series. There were fears that Finch might not recover from a side strain he has been nursing for a fortnight, but the batsman was given the all-clear to open the innings with David Warner. "I was a bit worried about throwing yesterday," Finch told reporters in Adelaide after a training session ahead of the first game in the city on Sunday.

"It didn't progress all that quickly but... the last three days it has been really good. I have got full movement ... I feel confident to go."

But short-form specialist Andrew Tye, who is usually deployed in the final overs, will take no part in the three-match campaign after injuring his right elbow fielding on Friday.

Finch said Tye picked up the injury throwing the ball.

"I think it was one of the first drills he did. He was a bit off balance and felt a bit of a pop in there," the captain said.

New South Wales quick Sean Abbott will replace him after the match on Sunday, which marks the return to T20I action of Warner and Steve Smith following their bans for ball-tampering.

The pair have already been welcomed back onto the Test and one-day teams.

Despite Tye's absence, Australia have plenty of bowling firepower at their disposal, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson.

After Adelaide, Australia face the Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lankans in Brisbane and Melbourne before Pakistan arrive for T20s in Sydney, Canberra and Perth.

The teams are all kick-starting preparations for the World Cup in Australia next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Andrew Tye Sean Abbott Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andrew Tye ruled out of T20I series against Sri Lanka
  • Sean Abbott will replace the injured Andrew Tye in the Australia squad
  • Aaron Finch cleared to play after recovering from a side strain
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
Pakistan Up For Australia Challenge, Says New T20I Captain Babar Azam
Pakistan Up For Australia Challenge, Says New T20I Captain Babar Azam
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Australia Face Sri Lanka
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Australia Face Sri Lanka
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Carries Drinks In Warm-Up Match, Twitter Applauds Gesture
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Carries Drinks In Warm-Up Match, Twitter Applauds Gesture
Pakistan Cricket Board Names Three Teenaged Pacers In Test Squad For Australia Tour
Pakistan Cricket Board Names Three Teenaged Pacers In Test Squad For Australia Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.