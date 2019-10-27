 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch Lauds Australia's All-Round Show After 134-Run Win Against Sri Lanka

Updated: 27 October 2019 19:24 IST

Australia rode on David Warner's maiden ton in T20Is to post a massive 233/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch Lauds Australia
Australia hammered Sri Lanka by 134 runs in Adelaide. © Twitter @cricket.com.au

Australia hammered Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the first affair of the three-match rubber in Adelaide on Sunday and home side skipper Aaron Finch lauded his boys for a clinical show against the islanders, who are considered good players of spin bowling. Asked to bat first, Australia rode opener David Warner's maiden ton in the shortest format of the game while Finch and Glen Maxwell also contributed with 62 and 64 runs respectively to guide their team to a massive 233/2 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing the target, the visitors could only manage 99/9 as the Australian bowlers came out with a splendid show.

Speaking after the match, Finch said: "It was a great start, the way Davey (David Warner) played and how Maxi (Maxwell) went from ball one. Our spinners did an amazing job against good players of spin. It was about doing our things really well, we know when your top order fires, we have a lot of power."

"You always want to start well, a pretty clinical performance," he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga felt his bowlers were not up to the mark but the contest was a learning experience for his side.

"Our bowlers didn't find the right line and length. We know how good Australia are. It's a good learning experience for us and the young bowlers. We know it's tough conditions and a good team but before the World Cup it's an opportunity for us. We want to complete," he said.

"They have tall fast bowlers, we have to look how we handle it in the next matches," Malinga added.

Both the sides will now meet in the second match at Brisbane on October 30.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia rode opener David Warner's maiden ton in the shortest format
  • Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga felt his bowlers were not up to the mark
  • Australia hammered Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the 1st T20I
Related Articles
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Says Australia Thrive On Home Support
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Says Australia Thrive On Home Support
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Ton Powers Australia To Emphatic Win
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Ton Powers Australia To Emphatic Win
David Warner Gifts Himself A Maiden T20I Century On His 33rd Birthday As Australia Post 233/2
David Warner Gifts Himself A Maiden T20I Century On His 33rd Birthday As Australia Post 233/2
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Excited Steve Smith Says It
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Excited Steve Smith Says It's An Honour To Play Again In Australia
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Aaron Finch Cleared To Play
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Aaron Finch Cleared To Play
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.