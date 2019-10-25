 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Australia Face Sri Lanka

Updated: 25 October 2019 16:01 IST

Australia will have their work cut out against a Sri Lankan side full of confidence after a stunning three-match T20 series sweep against Pakistan.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Australia Face Sri Lanka
Steve Smith will return to Twenty20 International cricket after three years. © AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner return to the short format Sunday in the first of Australia's three games against a buoyant Sri Lanka, with both tipped for next year's Twenty20 World Cup at home. The star batsmen were both banned for a year for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal but have rejoined their country's Test, one-day and now T20 sides. Despite their success in other formats, Australia have never won a T20 World Cup, with a 2010 final appearance their best showing. The competition gets underway Down Under next October and selectors are banking on the same 14 picked to play Sri Lanka forming the bulk of their side.

"We have looked to put a squad together that we think can take us through to that tournament," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"The squad we have selected is quite role specific and we believe it gives us the flexibility to thrive in all match conditions."

Aaron Finch retains the captaincy, with Smith still barred from holding any leadership role until the end of March for his part on trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in South Africa last year.

Australia will be heavily relying on the widely acclaimed batsman after his incredible exploits on his return to the game in the recent Ashes series against England.

Warner flopped in the those five Tests but is Australia's highest ever T20 run-scorer. He is set to open the innings with Finch, before Smith comes in at first drop.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc spearhead the bowling attack, backed up by Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Billy Stanlake.

It will bode well

They will have their work cut out against a Sri Lankan side full of confidence after a stunning three-match T20 series sweep against Pakistan earlier this month.

Pakistan, who fired Sarafraz Ahmed as T20 and Test skipper in the aftermath, head to Australia for three games immediately after Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankans sent a second string team for the one-day and T20 series against their South Asian neighbours due to withdrawals over security concerns.

But their squad for Australia, led by fast bowler Lasith Malinga, includes a host of returning senior players, including Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dikwella.

Two of the standout new faces from the Pakistan upset, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando, have been retained and will get an opportunity to shine in Australia.

Malinga said his team would also use the series to prepare for the World Cup.

"If we perform well in those (Australian) conditions, then it will bode well for our preparations for the World Cup," he said ahead of their departure from Colombo. 

"And if you perform well on this tour, there will be a good chance of those players making it to the World Cup as well."

The opening match is at Adelaide Oval on Sunday with the second in Brisbane three days later before the final game at Melbourne on November 1.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series
  • Steve Smith will be playing his first T20I match after three years
  • The first T20I will be played on Sunday
Related Articles
The Hundred: Steve Smith Among Three Most Expensive Australian Players In The Draft
The Hundred: Steve Smith Among Three Most Expensive Australian Players In The Draft
Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith
Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith's Captaincy Return After "Tim Paine's Time Is Up"
Virat Kohli Needs Two Points To Topple Steve Smith From Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Needs Two Points To Topple Steve Smith From Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Australia Coach Unsure About "Exhausted" Steve Smith
Australia Coach Unsure About "Exhausted" Steve Smith's Captaincy Role
Steve Smith "Is Human After All", Registers Rare Failure On Sheffield Shield Return. Watch
Steve Smith "Is Human After All", Registers Rare Failure On Sheffield Shield Return. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.