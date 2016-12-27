 
Australia vs Pakistan: TV Umpire's Shocker Stuns MCG Crowd

Updated: 27 December 2016 14:10 IST

TV umpire Richard Illingworth nearly denied Azhar Ali his 12th ton on Day 2 of the second Australia-Pakistan Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A howler from Richard Illingworth left the MCG crowd stunned initially and then in raptures. © AFP

The second day of the Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan witnessed some great cricketing action. But the highlight of the first session on Tuesday was a howler from TV umpire Richard Illingworth that left the MCG crowd stunned initially and then in raptures. The incident occurred when the Aussies appealed for run out against Azhar Ali when the ball hit stumps at the non-striker's end after deflecting off bowler Jackson Bird's hand.

The replays clearly showed that Azhar Ali was back in the crease, thanks to his diving effort. But Illingworth pressed the wrong button and 'out' flashed on MCG's giant screen.

The on-field umpire, India's Sundaram Ravi, rushed to inform the players that it was a mistake by Illingworth.

The spectators, who were stunned to see the decision, had a good laugh and even booed the umpire in jest.

Azhar, however, kept his focus and went on to get his 12th ton to put Pakistan in a solid position.

Topics : Australia Pakistan Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Azhar Ali
Highlights
  • Richard Illingworth pressed the wrong button to give Azhar Ali out
  • Azhar Ali went on to score a century on Day 2
  • Australia beat Pakistan in the 1st Test by 39 runs
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Poll of the day

