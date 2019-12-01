 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Tim Paine "Gets Cranky" With Marnus Labuschagne In 2nd Test Against Pakistan. Watch

Updated: 01 December 2019 11:48 IST

Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne provided a light moment on Day 3 of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Tim Paine "Gets Cranky" With Marnus Labuschagne In 2nd Test Against Pakistan. Watch
Tim Paine has gained notoriety for his witty comments, both on and off the field. © AFP

Marnus Labuschagne might have found the finest of form with the bat, having scored two back-to-back centuries, but that did not stop him from being on the receiving end of some sass from Australia captain Tim Paine. As Pakistan's seventh-wicket partnership of Babar Azam and Yasir Shah frustrated Australia, part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne was brought into the attack from one end. Having bowled five overs without much to show for, he thought his spell was done when Mitchell Starc was brought in to bowl and put on his shin guards. But, Tim Paine just wanted him to change ends and asked him to bowl the over after Mitchell Starc's, catching him unaware.

"Bowling mate, bowling," Paine, notorious for his banter, is heard saying on the stump mic. "You are bowling," he repeats with a little more condescension in his tone, before breaking into a grin.

Labuschagne is seen quickly scrambling to get his shin guards and sweater off in the video shared by cricket.com.au with the caption "When the captain gets cranky with you!"

Watch the hilarious video here:

Paine has gained a reputation of being an entertaining sledger, with his banter caught on the stump mic often providing viewers a good laugh. In the first Test at the Gabba, his "smells nice" comment to Pakistan stumper Mohammad Rizwan went viral.

David Warner's triple-century had put Australia in control in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval before some inspired bowling from Starc helped them reduce Pakistan to 89/6. Babar Azam and Yasir Shah's defiant partnership was getting troublesome for Australia, although not really posing a threat to their first innings score. Starc eventually brought an end to the 105-run stand when he drew the edge from Babar Azam's bat to get his fifth wicket in the match and send the Pakistan batsman packing just three runs short of his second century of the series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tim Paine Marnus Labuschagne Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Labuschagne had put on his shin guards as he thought his spell was done
  • Paine hurried him on after telling him he was just switching ends
  • Labuschagne scrambled to take off his shin guards and sweater
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 26 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.