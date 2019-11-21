 
Australia vs Pakistan: Third Umpire Messes Up Pat Cummins No-Ball Against Pakistan, Angers Twitter

Updated: 21 November 2019 16:39 IST

Pat Cummins claimed the wicket of Mohammed Rizwan during the first Australia-Pakistan Test but replays showed what looked like a no-ball that was missed by the TV umpire.

Pat Cummins looked like he had overstepped when he took Mohammad Rizwan's wicket. © Twitter

Pat Cummins got a crucial breakthrough for Australia on the first day of their Test match against Pakistan at the Gabba when he got the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. But controversy erupted as replays suggested that he had overstepped while bowling the delivery and the third umpire did not overturn the out decision against Rizwan. Fans could not believe that despite checking the replays, the third umpire, Michael Gough, decided it was not a no-ball, although it looked like Cummins' foot was on the line and not behind it.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

"No way," South African great Allan Donald tweeted in disbelief.

"Definitely a no ball," wrote a fan.

"Beautiful umpiring ! Reminded me golden days of umpire Steve Buckner & Benson," another user said in a sarcastic tweet.

"The technology and tv screen spouse to bring right decision. Michael Gough should be fined no excuse," a user tweeted. "And suspended until can reprove his ability or even be removed indefinitely," another user added.

"Clearly.Imagine the outcry if it were a Pakistan bowler getting Smith out like that?" another user tweeted.

Even Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and Brett Lee concurred that there was nothing behind the line.

The controversial dismissal came at a crucial juncture. After a wicket-less first session, Pakistan lost a flurry of wickets after Lunch. With Asad Shafiq holding the fort at the other end, Rizwan decided to counter-attack, making 37 off 34 deliveries.

His departure meant Shafiq was left to fend off the Australian attack along with the tail, and despite his stoic resistance, Pakistan eventually folded for 240.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Cricket
Highlights
  • Mohammad Rizwan was caught off a Pat Cummins delivery
  • Replays showed that Cummins' foot was on the line and not behind it
  • Third umpire Michael Gough controversially let the on-field decision stay
