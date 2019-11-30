 
Shoaib Akhtar Slams "Clueless" Pakistan Bowlers After Australia Declare On 589/3

Updated: 30 November 2019 17:55 IST

Australia vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar lambasted the Pakistan's bowlers after they failed to create an impact on the second day of the second Test against Australia.

Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner's triple century piled misery on Pakistan bowlers. © AFP

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday lambasted the team's bowlers after they failed to create an impact on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Even as Australia opener David Warner scored his maiden triple ton, the Pakistan bowlers looked clueless. Taking to social media, Akhtar made his anger known as he wrote: "Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets. Asay nahi hota bhai!! #AUSvPAK." Warner was unbeaten on 335 when Australia declared their innings at 589/3 on the second day of the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

With the triple hundred, Warner's score is now the highest individual score at the ground as he surpassed Don Bradman's 299. He also went past Don Bradman's score of 334, which was also the highest score of former Australia skipper Mark Taylor. The highest individual score for an Australia lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He hit that against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.

Warner's 300 came off just 389 balls and is now also the fourth fastest triple hundred ever in Test cricket. Former India opener Virender Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple hundred ever as he took just 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2007-08.

Warner's triple hundred is actually the first from an Aussie since former captain Michael Clarke's unbeaten 329 against India in January 2012. Meanwhile, his triple ton is the first by a left-hander after Kumar Sangakkara's 319 against Bangladesh in February 2014.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram also criticised the players for not putting in a fight on the field.

