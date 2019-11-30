 
Australia vs Pakistan: Rajasthan Royals Brutally Troll Yasir Shah After Steve Smith Goes Past 7000 Test Runs

Updated: 30 November 2019 16:38 IST

Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, took to Twitter to troll Yasir Shah.

Steve Smith became the fastest to score 7,000 Test runs. © Twitter@cricketcomau

Steve Smith became the fastest to score 7,000 Test runs on Day Two of the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday. Steve Smith shattered a record that had stood since 1946, while moving past Don Bradman's 6,996 Test runs to become Australia's 11th highest scorer. As soon as the former Australia skipper took a single off Muhammad Musa, Rajasthan Royals, Smith's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, took to Twitter to troll Yasir Shah. The Pakistan bowler had given a send off to the Australia batsman in Brisbane, with seven fingers in the air, reminding Smith he had been dismissed seven times by the spinner.

"My 7 is bigger than yours," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

"The fastest to 7K - you're a star Steve Smith!," tweeted Cricket Australia.

The 30-year-old had the opportunity to pass both Bradman and Hammond in the first Test against Pakistan, but fell for just four runs.

After missing out in Brisbane, Smith revealed that he punishes himself when the runs do not flow.

"I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred," Smith said.

"So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment," Smith added.

Smith still has 10 other Australian players above him in total Test runs scored.

Greg Chappell (7,110) is his next target, but he has a mountain to climb to reach Ricky Ponting, who amassed 13,378 runs in his 168 Tests.

(With AFP Inputs)

