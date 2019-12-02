 
David Warner's Wife Praises His Triple Century With A Mahatma Gandhi Quote

Updated: 02 December 2019 09:18 IST

David Warner's unbeaten 335-run knock was one of his finest in Test cricket after returning from the ban for ball tampering scandal.

David Warner
David Warner played his best-ever Test knock. © Twitter

David Warner, the chief plotter of the ball tampering scandal, scored a gritty triple century during the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide. His unbeaten knock of 335 runs, laced with 39 boundaries and one hit over the fence, was one of his finest in Test cricket after serving a ban for the ball tampering scandal. David Warner's wife Candice praised the knock with a Mahatma Gandhi quote, adding, "It's not important what other people believe about you. It's only important what you believe about yourself".

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from a indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi). It's not important what other people believe about you. It's only important what you believe about yourself," Candice Warner tweeted along with a triple century celebration picture of David Warner.

Warner's best-ever Test knock helped Australia post a mammoth 589/3 in the first innings. In response Pakistan were bowled out for 302 and were then asked to follow on.

Australia lead the two-Test series 1-0 against Pakistan and are on the verge of a clean sweep at home.

Australia are currently second in the World Test Championship standings with 116 points. They will be touring India for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in January, 2020.

The series will get underway at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on January 14 and will conclude with the final ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 19th.

