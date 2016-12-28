 
Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner Keeps Up His Tempo As 2016 Ends

28 December 2016

David Warner smashed 144 off 143 balls, including 17 fours and a six, to lead Australia's fightback against Pakistan in the second Test on Day 3

Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner celebrates after scoring a century on Day 3 of the second Test. © AFP

David Warner is a player who is rarely out of the headlines for too long. Such is his form and reputation that he makes as much news when he fails, as he does when he succeeds.

Wednesday was no different at Melbourne, as the left-handed dynamo hammered his way to yet another century against Pakistan on the third day of the second Test.

Warner has had some exceptional performances over the past two years, having crossed 1000 runs in both 2014 and 2015. This year has in fact been a little modest, with the batsman having averaged a little over 42 instead of his career average of over 48.

Nevertheless, when he has showed form, he has been practically unstoppable, be it Test cricket or the limited-overs versions.

Warner smashed 144 off 143 balls, including 17 fours and a six, to lead Australia's fightback against Pakistan in the second Test on Day 3 after Azhar Ali's unbeaten 205 had Pakistan in a strong position.

Pakistan declared on 443/9 after lunch. Australia lost Matt Renshaw (10) cheaply but Warner, along with Usman Khawaja counter-attacked brilliantly.

Warner finally fell to Wahab Riaz with Australia on 244/2. The hosts ended Day 3 on 278/2 still 165 runs behind and with Khawaja unbeaten on 95 and captain Steven Smith on 10 not out.

Topics : Australia Pakistan David Warner Usman Khawaja Azhar Ali Cricket
