 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Steve Smith Mocked By New Zealand Fans With "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Placard

Updated: 26 December 2019 14:27 IST

Steve Smith was in the thick of things, having an argument with the umpire, getting mocked by rival fans, as well as scoring another unbeaten half-century.

Steve Smith Mocked By New Zealand Fans With "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Placard
Steve Smith was mocked by New Zealand fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). © AFP

Steve Smith might have overcome the ball-tampering scandal to make a brilliant return to Test cricket, but the New Zealand fans did not miss their chance to rub salt into the wound. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, a New Zealand fan mocked Steve Smith with "I know what you did last summer" placard. Another New Zealand fan was seen carrying a "I'm Sorry" placard with a famous image of Smith crying during Day 1 of the second Test. However, unperturbed by the mocking, Steve Smith displayed his determination to remain unbeaten on 77 runs at stumps on Day 1.

Smith, 30, brought up his 28th Test half-century off 103 balls -- his first in four Tests. In the process, he surpassed Greg Chappell (7,110 runs) to become Australia's 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket, with David Boon's 7,422 his next target.

Smith is currently second in the Test rankings with 911 points. He holds an impressive average of 63.14 in the longest format of the game with the help of 26 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Australia currently lead the three-match Test series against New Zealand 1-0. The third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2020.

Australia are second in the World Test Championship standings with 216 points from eight matches. India lead the standings with 360 points from seven matches.

Australia will be touring India for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting from January 14, 2020, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Smith was in the thick of things during Day 1 of the second Test
  • Smith, 30, brought up his 28th Test half-century off 103 balls
  • Smith is currently second in the Test rankings with 911 points
Related Articles
Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Eyes Century As Australia Seize Control Against New Zealand On Day 1
Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith Eyes Century As Australia Seize Control Against New Zealand On Day 1
Steve Smith Fumes At Umpire Nigel Llong After Controversial Call During Boxing Day Test. Watch
Steve Smith Fumes At Umpire Nigel Llong After Controversial Call During Boxing Day Test. Watch
Virat Kohli Named In Wisden Cricketers Of The Decade List
Virat Kohli Named In Wisden Cricketers Of The Decade List
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Feature In Wisden Teams Of The Decade
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Feature In Wisden Teams Of The Decade
Events That Shook The Sporting World In The Last Decade
Events That Shook The Sporting World In The Last Decade
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.