New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand Saturday and will miss the third Test against Australia in a big blow for the Black Caps. The veteran, who has only just returned from injury, was struck on the glove by a Mitchell Starc bouncer late in New Zealand's first innings 148 on day three of the second Test in Melbourne. He needed medical attention but bowled in Australia's second innings .

"Trent Boult will return home to New Zealand following the second Test after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand," a team spokesman said. "He will require around four weeks of rehabilitation."

A replacement is yet to be announced.

It was a bitter pill for Boult who missed New Zealand's last two Tests, against England and Australia, with a rib injury.

"Obviously gutting news for Trent and for our group to have someone like that ruled out with his injury. Disappointing," said New Zealand opener Tom Latham