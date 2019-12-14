 
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Ongoing First Test Against New Zealand With Hamstring Strain

Updated: 14 December 2019 10:52 IST

Josh Hazlewood pulled up with injury while bowling his second over in the first Test against New Zealand.

Josh Hazlewood remains doubtful for the rest of Australia's series against New Zealand. © AFP

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out from bowling in the rest of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand with a hamstring strain and is a doubt for the remaining two matches of the series. As Australia came out to bowl on the final session of Day 2, Hazlewood pulled up short while running up to bowl his ninth delivery of the match and left the field for a medical assessment and did not return for the rest of the day's play.

"It's a bit sore this morning. I knew as soon as I did it that there was a tear there. It's not too bad so we'll play it by ear the next couple of weeks," cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying to Fox Cricket.

"Bowlers know their bodies pretty well these days, we know when something 's not quite right. I'll take the next couple of weeks as they come. It's a tight series so it will be tough work to get up for the last test. We'll see how we go," he added.

The injury to Hazlewood saw Tim Paine use Matthew Wade as a part-time medium pacer and he could feature more with the ball for the rest of the match.

Hazlewood remains a doubt for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne as well as the New Year's Test in Sydney that follows shortly after.

Pacers James Pattinson and Michael Neser are in the Australian squad as potential replacements should Hazlewood be deemed unfit for the coming fixtures.

New Zealand too suffered a similar blow, with Test debutant Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the match with a calf strain.

Charged by Marnus Labuschagne's third consecutive century, Australia scored 416 batting first in the day-night Test in Perth. Then, Mitchell Starc ran through New Zealand's top order, leaving them reeling at 109/5 at the end of day's play on Day 2.

