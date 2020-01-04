 
"You've Got To Be Kidding": Watch James Pattinson's Bizarre Dismissal In Sydney Test

Updated: 04 January 2020 13:28 IST

James Pattinson couldn't believe his luck as he was dismissed in comical fashion by Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the final Australia vs New Zealand Test.

"You
James Pattinson's dismissal will go down as one of the strangest in Test cricket. © Twitter

Australia took control of the third and final Test against New Zealand in Sydney by amassing a score of 454 in the first innings. Marnus Labuschagne hit his maiden double Test century as the New Zealand bowlers were made to toil on the second day of the Sydney Test. However, it didn't all go Australia's way with James Pattinson's dismissal a testament to that. As he has done throughout the series, Neil Wagner dug one in short with Pattinson trying to take cover but ball didn't bounce as much and the Australian cricketer got into a bit of tangle. The ball struck Pattinson on the shoulder then bounced off his glove and onto the back of his bat before disturbing the stumps.

Here is the one of the strangest dismissals you will ever see:

In reply to Australia's 454 all out, New Zealand ended Day 2 on 63 for no loss, trailing at stumps by 391 runs. Tom Latham (26 not out) and Tom Blundell (34 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen for the visitors.

The day, however, belonged to Marnus Labuschagne. The 25-year-old reached his highest Test score of 215 as the Australians were dismissed just before tea on the second day. The right-hander was made to sweat on 199 for 20 minutes before he thick-edged Colin de Grandhomme through the vacant slips to the ropes to bring up his double ton.

The milestone came off 363 balls with 19 fours and a six and eclipsed his previous Test record of 185 against Pakistan in Brisbane last November.

Labuschagne was Test cricket's leading run-getter last year with 1,104 runs and is carrying on where he left off in 2019.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team James Lee Pattinson James Pattinson Neil Wagner Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Cricket
Highlights
  • James Pattinson dismissed in bizarre fashion on Day 2 of the 3rd Test
  • Australia were bowled out for 454 in their first innings
  • New Zealand were 63 for no loss at stumps on Day 2
