Watch: Fresh DRS Drama At MCG After Controversial Mitchell Santner Decision

Updated: 28 December 2019 12:07 IST

Australia vs New Zealand: The DRS was again in focus at the MCG after Mitchell Santner survived a contentious caught-out review on Saturday.

Mitchell Santner was lucky to survive a review decision after he was caught off a Mitchell Starc bouncer. © AFP

Australia captain Tim Paine blasted cricket's Decision Review System (DRS) on Friday, saying it left him "disappointed and angry" after he was dismissed controversially in the second Test against New Zealand. Saturday saw fresh DRS drama take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after Mitchell Santner survived a contentious caught-out review during the New Zealand innings. The ball appeared to make contact with sweat band of Santner's right glove, which is considered part of the bat under the Laws of Cricket, however, third umpire Aleem Dar stuck with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus' original decision of not out.

Australia were convinced he was out and replays showed it skimmed off the wristband of his glove, but third umpire Aleem Dar deemed it inconclusive and Santner remained.

Here is the video of the controversial incident:

"It looked like it touched the sweatband," Australian fast bowler James Pattinson had told Fox Cricket during the lunch break on Day 3.

"I suppose you have to go with the on-field umpire's decision but there's a bit of speculation on it."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting too was left fuming with Aleem Dar's decision.

"That has been missed by the third umpire, absolutely as plain as day ... if you can't get that right, then you shouldn't be doing it," said Ponting.

"(The sweatband) clearly moves before it goes into the forearm guard. That in my opinion is conclusive evidence."

Santner's stay at the crease, though, didn't last too long after the New Zealander was sent packing for 3 by Pattinson.

New Zealand collapsed under an unrelenting Australian pace barrage led by Pat Cummins, all out for 148 and in danger of a big defeat in the second Test in Melbourne.

The world's number one Test bowler Cummins was the chief destroyer, ending with 5-28.

Australia could have enforced the follow-on, but opted to bat again, going to tea at 28 without loss.

Mitchell Josef Santner Mitchell Santner Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc James Lee Pattinson James Pattinson Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Ricky Ponting Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Cricket
  • DRS again in spotlight after contentious Mitchell Santner decision
  • Santner was given not out despite the ball appearing to hit sweat band
  • New Zealand were bowled out for 148 in reply to Australia's 467
