Varun Chakravarthy said he was not expecting to find a spot in India's T20I squad that will tour Australia and added that it is a "big thing" for him. "I am really short of words right now. India call-up is a big thing for me. I was really not expecting it," Chakravarthy said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its website. Chakravarthy, who is representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanked selectors for showing faith in him. KKR on Monday suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

"After the match got over, that is when I got to know. It is surreal. My goal initially was to play for the team (KKR) regularly and contribute to the wins. Hopefully, I will be able to perform for the Indian team. I want to thank selectors for having faith in me," he said.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other, starting next month.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.