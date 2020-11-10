Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that only 50 per cent of the total capacity of the crowd will be allowed to enter the Adelaide Oval to watch the upcoming day-night Test between India and Australia. India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first Test will be a day-night Test and it is slated to commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. "The SCG, which is set to host ODI and T20I matches and the Pink Test this summer, will hold 50 per cent of total capacity, as will Canberra's Manuka Oval for their ODI and T20 international matches and the Adelaide Oval for historic Day-Night Test match starting December 17," said Cricket Australia in its official release.

Cricket Australia has also clarified that at this stage, the Boxing Day Test (December 26-30) between India and Australia is set to hold 25 per cent of the total capacity crowd while the fourth Test at Brisbane will hold 75 per cent of total capacity.

"At this stage, the Boxing Day Test is set to hold at least 25 per cent of total capacity across Public, Member and Corporate tickets, equating to 25,000 fans each day of the Test. The Gabba is set to host crowds at 75 per cent of venue capacity for the fourth and final Test of the series, starting on January 15, 2021," CA said in its release.

India and Australia battle it out in the ODI series first, and the first match will be played on November 27.

On Monday, the BCCI had made a few changes to its squad for the series against Australia. Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave and as a result, the skipper will return to India after the first Test match.

Rohit Sharma has been added to the Test squad, while he has been rested for the white-ball leg of the tour.