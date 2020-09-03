Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has asked Cricket Australia (CA) to try keeping the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this year, despite rising coronavirus cases in Victoria. Warne took to Twitter and said, "Cricket is the 2nd biggest sport in the world behind soccer(fact) & the biggest day on the Aust sporting calendar is the Boxing Day test. We must try & do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI- The Melb Cup & the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Aust !"

Cricket is the 2nd biggest sport in the world behind soccer(fact) & the biggest day on the Aust sporting calendar is the Boxing Day test. We must try & do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI- The Melb Cup & the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Aust ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 7, 2020

Australia are scheduled to host India for a series which will consist of three T20Is, three ODIs and a four-match Test series. India's tour will begin on October 11, when they face Australia in the first T20I at Brisbane. The Boxing Day test between the two teams will take place on December 26.

Melbourne was originally allocated to host the Boxing Day Test, but the coronavirus situation has become worse in Victoria, which could lead to a change in venue.

Promoted

In his tweet, Warne also pointed out that cricket is the second biggest sport in the world, behind soccer. He stated that the Boxing Day Test is the biggest day in Australia's sporting calendar and said that the Melbourne Cup and AFL Grand Final are the other two big events after Boxing Day Test.

The Melbourne Cup is the country's most famous annual thoroughbred horse race. The AFL Grand Final is an annual Australian rules football match, held at the MCG.