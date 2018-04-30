 
Australia Vs India Series: Cricket Australia Trying To Convince India To Play Day-Night Test

Updated: 30 April 2018 13:29 IST

Cricket Australia has already played day-night Tests against four nations at Adelaide.

Cricket Australia is trying to convince BCCI to play a day-night Test in Adelaide this year. © AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) is trying to convince the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a day-night Test in Adelaide this year. While releasing Australia's international playing schedule, CA Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland said his board is in discussions with the BCCI to convince them to play a day-night Test in Adelaide. "It is our preference that we play India in a day-night test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks," Sutherland said in a media release.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be a bumper series, and it will be headlined by the world-famous Boxing Day Test at the MCG. There, we will also deliver a large-scale community festival in partnership with the Victorian Government, which will be a terrific celebration of Indian culture," he said.

CA has scheduled the opening Test of the four-Test India series in Adelaide from December 6-10. Adelaide has hosted day-night Tests in the last three years against New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and England and as per their new calendar they are hoping to stage another match under lights against India.

Australia believes day-night Test cricket is the future of the sport and perhaps the only way to save the format despite boom television ratings and record crowds.

India will begin their Australia tour with a three-match T20 series from November 21 to 25, before competing in the four Tests in Adelaide (December 6-10), Perth (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

The Tests will be followed by a three-ODI series from January 12 to 18.

Australia's International calendar:

South Africa

Tour match: PM's XI v South Africa, Manuka Oval, Canberra, October 31

First ODI: Perth Stadium, November 4

Second ODI: Adelaide Oval, November 9

Third ODI: Blundstone Arena, Hobart, November 11

T20: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, November 17

India

First T20: Gabba, Brisbane, November 21

Second T20: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), November 23

Third T20: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), November 25

First Test: Adelaide Oval, December 6-10

Second Test: Perth Stadium, December 14-18

Third Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fourth Test: SCG, January 3-7

First ODI: SCG, January 12

Second ODI: Adelaide Oval, January 15

Third ODI: MCG, January 18

Sri Lanka

First Test: Gabba, January 24-28 (D/N)

Second Test: Manuka Oval, February 1-5

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
