The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the Test, One-Day International and Twenty20 International squads for the tour of Australia. There were quite a few talking points with injured Rohit Sharma not being named in any one of the teams, while Rishabh Pant also being given the cold shoulder. Another player who didn't find a place was Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wasn't too happy with the decision to not pick the right-handed batsman and took to Twitter express his displeasure.

Harbhajan requested Team India selectors to see Suryakumar's records, and said there are different rules in place for different people when it comes to team selection.

"Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records," tweeted Harbhajan on Tuesday morning.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. He has played all 11 matches for MI this season, scoring 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike-rate of 148.94.

He has hit two half-centuries and has a high score of 79 not out in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not been at his best this season, and Suryakumar has stepped up to play some crucial knocks for his team in the UAE.

Rohit, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, himself was left out of all the three India squads for the Australia tour with BCCI's senior national selection committee saying that its medical team will continue to monitor Rohit's progress.