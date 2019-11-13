Australia, Pakistan Players Wear Black Armbands To Condole Death Of Naseem Shah's Mother

Australia A and Pakistan players came out in solidarity to condole the death of fast bowler Naseem Shah's mother by wearing black armbands on Day 2 and 3 of the three-day practice match in Perth. "Heartfelt condolences to Nasim Shah and his family. Both sides are wearing black armbands today in respect to Nasim's mother who passed away last night," Cricket Australia tweeted. Naseem Shah, 16, had earned his maiden call-up in the Pakistan Test squad for the series down under which gets underway from November 21 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Heartfelt condolences to Nasim Shah and his family



Both sides are wearing black armbands today in respect to Nasim's mother who passed away last night.#AUSAvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 12, 2019

Naseem Shah can become the youngest player to play a Test match down under and ninth overall if he features in the upcoming two-match series.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq had also backed Naseem Shah to do well on Australian soil. "We are looking forward to him bowling in Australian conditions which will give him some assistance with pace and bounce," Misbah was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"Everyone is excited to get him in the team also and see how he bowls in Australia," the Pakistan head coach added.

Naseem Shah had said that he is looking forward to make an impression with his speed and swing. "I aim to make an impression with my speed and swing if given a chance in the Tests against Australia," Shah was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

Pakistan will also play a two-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI from November 15.