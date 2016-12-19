 
Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Second Pakistan Test

Updated: 19 December 2016 13:27 IST

The Australians, who prevailed by 39 runs over the tourists in a final-day thriller in Brisbane, kept paceman Chadd Sayers in their squad for the second of the three-Test series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia defeat Pakistan by 39 runs in the 1st Test in Brisbane on Monday. © AFP

Australia named an unchanged 12-man squad Monday for the Boxing Day Test after their Gabba fright against Pakistan.

Selectors said experienced batsman Shaun Marsh was not considered for the Melbourne Test as he recovers from a finger injury.

"He will be assessed by a specialist this week and will hopefully be given the all clear to return to unrestricted training," interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

He said selectors will assess the players over the next 24 hours and may yet call for reinforcements if required.

"We have the option to add to the squad depending on how the bowling unit pulls up after getting through a lot of overs in Brisbane," Hohns said.

He added: "These players have performed extremely well in earning back-to-back Test victories against South Africa and Pakistan and deserve the opportunity to stay together as a group to continue their development."

Hohns said the squad had been selected only for the Melbourne Test and would be assessed for the final Sydney Test, starting on January 3.

Australia: Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers.

Highlights
  • Australia won by 39 runs vs Pakistan in the 1st Test
  • Shaun Marsh was not considered for the Melbourne Test
  • Australia retained Chadd Sayers in their squad for the second Test
