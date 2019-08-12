 
Australia Enjoy The Luxury Of Six Fast Bowlers, Says Coach Justin Langer

Updated: 12 August 2019 19:44 IST

Australia, who lead 1-0 in the series, will be looking to double their advantage at Lord's where they have a very good record against England.

Pat Cummins scalped seven wickets against England in the Ashes opener. © AFP

Australia coach Justin Langer, heaping praise on Australia's pace attack, on Monday said that the side enjoys the luxury of six fast bowlers with all of them equally skillful. Justin Langer, however, admitted that the team management has to figure out about the pacers best suited for Lord's wicket. Australia will lock horns with their arch-rivals England in the second Ashes Test in Lord's, starting from Wednesday. Australia won the Ashes opener by 251 runs in Birmingham, thanks to Steve Smith's batting brilliance.

"One thing we have got is the luxury of six fast bowlers, they're all high-class bowlers and we'll work out what's going to be best for this Test match, and best for the whole series," said Langer.

The wicket is expected to turn which means that Australia may have to bench a few high profile names once again. In the first Test, pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sat out with Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and veteran Peter Siddle playing. 

"The wicket is really interesting, it looks like it's going to be a really flat wicket to me," said Langer. "It's not a surprise ... the wicket is the last thing you look at when you come to Lord's. Most grounds it's the first thing to look at but here, there's so much else to admire and love about being here. But whether it's a green-top or a dry wicket, we have really good options and that's nice as a coach and selector," he said. 

Langer said that he expects a flat wicket at Lord's for the second Ashes Test. Australia, who lead 1-0 in the series will be looking to double their advantage at Lord's where they have a very good record agianst England.
 
Langer also said that he is curious to see how Jofra Archer performs. With James Anderson ruled out for the second Test, the 24-year-old could be making his Test debut at Lord's. "He's a very skilled bowler and a great athlete, but Test cricket is very different to white-ball cricket," Langer warned. 

"Like we've talked about a long time, we've got to keep wearing them (England's bowlers) down and get him back into his second or third and fourth spells."

(With IANS inputs) 

