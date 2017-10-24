 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Says he May Ditch Limited-Overs Role

Updated: 24 October 2017 09:24 IST

Health issues and a heavy workload has seen the 47-year-old miss several one-day and Twenty20 series in recent years, including the just-ended limited-overs tour of India.

Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Says he May Ditch Limited-Overs Role
Health issues and a heavy workload has seen Lehmann © AFP

Australia coach Darren Lehmann Tuesday said an increasingly punishing cricket calendar may leave him with "no choice" but to hand over responsibility for the country's one-day and Twenty20 sides, leaving him to focus solely on Tests.

Health issues and a heavy workload has seen the 47-year-old miss several one-day and Twenty20 series in recent years, including the just-ended limited-overs tour of India.

He returns to lead Australia in the upcoming Ashes series against England, but sees a time when there is one coach for Tests and another for ODIs and T20s.

"I think it will get to a stage where I'll probably have to look at changing that set-up," he told cricket.com.au.

"I know speaking to (former England coach) Andy Flower for example... he didn't like it so much, but I think the way that the game is going, you've got no choice now."

Under Flower, England experimented with having a separate limited-overs coach, but the roles have since been combined again under Trevor Bayliss.

Lehmann, who has coached Australia since 2013, said he would favour splitting duties between Tests and limited-overs, rather than having three coaches for the game's different formats.

"You can't split them three ways -- Tests, one-dayers and T20," Lehmann said.

"Some of the time there's no point another coach coming in, it's just logistical nightmares, so I think you'd probably go white ball, red ball."

Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Jason Gillespie and David Saker are seen as potential candidates should Cricket Australia opt to divide the head coach roles.

The path is already well trodden by players, with many specialising in either Tests or ODI/T20s, although plenty still excel in both.

Lehmann said he could envisage the day when there were entirely separate XIs for each format.

"Cricket is really getting specialised. You can see a time when down the track... I don't know how many years but there'll be really significant changes and the XIs will be separate for each format or in red-ball and white-ball cricket," he said.

"And that's happening now anyway, just because it's the only way you can keep the players on the park."

He acknowledged such a system could also problems, but insisted it was feasible.

"You've got big tournaments which are really important to win and your best side has to be available," he said.

"And there's always different stories, (such as) how (can) the young guys get an opportunity at the next level if you don't give them the opportunity when you get a chance?

"So there's pros and cons everywhere -- it's just how you balance it out."

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Australia Cricket Darren Lehmann
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lehmann may quit as one-day and Twenty20 coach
  • Health issues and heavy work load were cited as reasons by him
  • Australia host England in the Ashes later this year
Related Articles
Indian Cricket Team Doesn't Share Virat Kohli's Stand, Says Darren Lehmann
Indian Cricket Team Doesn't Share Virat Kohli's Stand, Says Darren Lehmann
India vs Australia: Darren Lehmann Talks Up Ravindra Jadeja Challenge On Final Day
India vs Australia: Darren Lehmann Talks Up Ravindra Jadeja Challenge On Final Day
Steve Smith 'Brain Fade' Moment: Darren Lehmann, Steve Waugh Back Australian Captain
Steve Smith 'Brain Fade' Moment: Darren Lehmann, Steve Waugh Back Australian Captain
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.