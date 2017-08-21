 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Australia Cancel Only Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh

Updated: 21 August 2017 16:25 IST

Australia have cancelled the only warm-up match of their two-Test tour of Bangladesh due to poor conditions at the ground, officials said on Monday.

Australia Cancel Only Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh
Australia have cancelled the warm-up match due to poor conditions. © AFP

Australia have cancelled the only warm-up match of their two-Test tour of Bangladesh due to poor conditions at the ground, officials said on Monday. The two-day match at Fatullah, slated to start on Tuesday, had been in doubt since heavy rain partially flooded part of the field. It was the only warm-up fixture of the tour, Australia's first to Bangladesh in more than a decade.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) offered alternative venues but the Australians were reluctant to change at the last minute due to security concerns.

"The BCB has been fantastic trying to get us the game. The amount of rain hasn't helped," coach Darren Lehman told reporters in Dhaka.

"We looked at various facilities around Dhaka. We feel for the people of Bangladesh with the amount of rain they have had. There are a lot of people in this country struggling because of the rain. So the thoughts are with them."

Bangladesh's disaster agency says 115 people have died since heavy monsoon downpours hit the region last week, flooding one-third of the country.

Australia have not toured Bangladesh since 2006, and the Test starting next Sunday at Dhaka's Sher-e Bangla National Stadium has been long in the making.

They were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled over security fears after attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.

Cricket Australia agreed to reschedule the series this year only after Bangladesh promised stepped-up security.

The Australians will play two Tests before departing Bangladesh on September 9.

Topics : Australia Bangladesh Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia have cancelled the only warm-up match of their two-Test tour
  • Australia have not toured Bangladesh since 2006
  • Australia will play 2 Tests against Bangladesh
Related Articles
India vs Australia: James Faulkner Returns, Urged To Grab Chance
India vs Australia: James Faulkner Returns, Urged To Grab Chance
No Mitchell Starc In Australian Squad For Tour Of India; Coulter-Nile, Faulkner Recalled
No Mitchell Starc In Australian Squad For Tour Of India; Coulter-Nile, Faulkner Recalled
Michael Clarke Reveals The Food He Longs For When Visiting India
Michael Clarke Reveals The Food He Longs For When Visiting India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.