Australia Call on Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris For ODI Help vs New Zealand

Updated: 08 November 2016 09:43 IST

Brad Haddin and Ryan Harris will join coach Darren Lehmann on the tour with current assistants Graeme Hick and David Saker both heading to India early to prepare for Australia's Test tour there in February-March.

Australia and New Zealand play three one-dayers from January 30-February 5. © AFP

Former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and fast bowler Ryan Harris were on Tuesday drafted into the Australian coaching set-up for the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand early next year.

The recently-retired pair will join coach Darren Lehmann on the tour with current assistants Graeme Hick and David Saker both heading to India early to prepare for Australia's Test tour there in February-March.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to have ex-players of the calibre of Brad and Ryan on board for this tour and continue their involvement in Australian cricket," Lehmann said.

"Both these guys have worked hard on their coaching since leaving the game and thoroughly deserve their opportunity.

"They will bring a great insight to the team and their appointment highlights some of the depth we have in Australia in the coaching pathway system." Australia and New Zealand play three one-dayers from January 30-February 5 in Auckland, Napier and Hamilton.

