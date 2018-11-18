Watch: Kagiso Rabada Bowls A Shocking Dead Ball In The One-Off T20I vs Australia

Kagiso Rabada often surprises batsmen of any stature with his disciplined line and length but during the one-off Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia he was left surprised with his own bowling. In the match on Saturday at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, Kagiso Rabada bowled a shocking dead ball in the ninth over of the match, after he failed to grip the ball and it slipped away from his hand while he tried deliver. The ball then went way past the pitch leaving his South African teammates and on-strike batsman Glenn Maxwell amused.

The on-field umpires then had a quick chat and signalled the delivery a dead ball.

Rabada also failed to clinch a single wicket from the two overs that he bowled in the match. South Africa, however won the rain-marred match that was reduced to 10 overs per-side.

For South Africa, Chris Morris claimed two key wickets as South Africa strangled Australia to a 21-run victory.

The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack.

South Africa also downed Australia 2-1 in the one-day series preceding the one-off T20 international.

The 23-year-old Rabada is ranked 46th in the shortest format of the game with a bowling average of 22.62. He has also picked 24 wickets in the T20Is with his best bowling figures of 3/30.

However, in the Tests, Rabada is placed second while in the ODIs he is fourth in the list.

South Africa will next host Pakistan in the first of three-match Test series starting from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.