Atul Bedade Suspended As Baroda Women's Cricket Coach For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Former India batsman Atul Bedade was on Saturday suspended as Baroda women's cricket team coach with immediate effect after players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming. The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) took the action against the 53-year-old after some of the senior players complained against his alleged misbehaviour during a tournament in Himachal Pradesh last month.

"Yes, he is being suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry by probe committee having one neutral member from outside BCA," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

"It is standard practice (suspension) after you receive a complaint of sexual harassment," a BCA source added. Bedade played 13 ODIs in 1994, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57.

He has also coached the Baroda men's team and took charge of the women's side last year.