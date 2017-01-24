Attorney General Seeks Two-Week Delay In Naming Of BCCI Administrators: 10 Points

The Attorney General has opposed the appointment of BCCI administrators. © Reuters
- Attorney General has opposed the appointment of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators and has asked the Supreme Court to defer the finalising the names of the officials by two weeks.
- The Supreme Court allowed Centre, BCCI to suggest names of administrators. The next hearing will take place on January 30
- The Supreme Court said that it will not consider persons of above 70 years of age for the administrative posts.
- AG Mukul Rohatgi told Supreme Court that due to its order on the appointment of Lodha Committee, cricket as a sport would be affected in the international arena.
- In reply to AG Rohatgi, the Supreme Court asked, "Where were you when SC passed the orders (on appointment of Lodha committee)?"
- AG Rohatgi said that the Centre was planning to bring laws to bring uniformity to all sports associations. "We want all associations to be autonomous," he said.
- The Centre moved Supreme Court seeking that the Services Sports Board and Railway Sports Board may be allowed to have government officials as office-bearers and also that keep their voting rights in the BCCI.
- AG Rohatgi, representing Universities, Railways and Services, had on Friday asked for the recall of Supreme Court's July 18, 2016, order asking the BCCI to implement the Lodha Panel recommendations in totality.
- The two-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court that was tasked to form the Committee of Administrators to run BCCI, on Friday suggested nine names for the job. However, the top court said that nine people were too many to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
- The top court had confirmed that some former cricketers on the list, but did not reveal the names, saying some of them will have to be removed. It then scheduled the naming of the administrators to January 24 from list of persons given by the two-member panel of Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divan.
