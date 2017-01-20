Attorney General Opposes Lodha Panel Recommendations

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing Universities, Railways and Services, on Friday asked for the recall of Supreme Court's July 18 order asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement the Lodha Panel recommendations in totality. He questioned the one-state-one-vote policy suggested by the Rajendra Mal Lodha-led committee.



"How can three full members - Universities, Railways and Services -- be relegated to associate members?" asked Rohatgi. "The three constituents have not been heard before. The order of 18th July should be recalled."



The Attorney General opposed the Lodha Panel recommendations.



The one-state one-vote policy was one of the issues that BCCI had vehemently objected to.



Also, the Supreme Court-appointed two-member on Friday suggested nine names to run BCCI to which the Supreme Court said that is too many people.



(With inputs from Rica Roy)