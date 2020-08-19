Amid growing rumours of India cricketer KL Rahul dating Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, the Kings XI Punjab captain's comment on Athiya's latest Instagram post had fans in a frenzy. Athiya Shetty shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a swimsuit, and KL Rahul responded with a heart emoji and wrote "jefa". While some wondered what his comment meant, some Instagram users said that it is Spanish for "boss". Several other fans responded with heart and thumbs up emojis to the wicketkeeper-batsman's comment.

Kl Rahul left a "boss" comment on Athiya Shetty's latest Instagram photo.

Photo Credit: Instagram

While the two are rumoured to be dating, neither have confirmed that they are a couple.

However, their social media interactions often go viral.

Recently, on KL Rahul's 28th birthday, Athiya shared an Instagram post wishing him, referring to him as "my person".

Not long back, KL Rahul had shared a picture of the two of them from a phone booth, and captioned it using a famous dialogue from the hit movie "Hera Pheri", which starred Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty.

"Hello, devi prasad....?" Rahul had captioned the picture.

Suniel Shetty himself responded to the picture with three laughing emojis.

KL Rahul was in red-hot form before cricket came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. He scored 221 runs in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series while he accumulated 204 runs in the One-day Internationals (ODIs) during India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

He will also lead Kings XI Punjab when the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in September in the United Arab Emirates. It will be his first season as the captain of an IPL franchise.