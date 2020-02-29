 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Asian Cricket Council To Decide Asia Cup Venue On March 3, Says PCB Official

Updated: 29 February 2020 20:25 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that only the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) can decide on the venue of the Asia Cup that will feature both India and Pakistan.

Asian Cricket Council To Decide Asia Cup Venue On March 3, Says PCB Official
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently said Asia Cup will be held in Dubai. © AFP

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly might have announced on Friday that the Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will take part in the tournament, but hosts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that only the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) can decide on the venue of the tournament, which will be played in the T20 format this year keeping in mind the World T20 in Australia in October. Speaking to IANS, a PCB official said that while the Pakistan board remains the event's host, only the ACC can take a call on the matter and the same will be done keeping in mind the interest of all the countries involved.

"The ACC is the event authority and therefore the only competent body to shift the venue of the ACC T20 Cup scheduled in September. The ACC is meeting in Dubai on March 3 under the chairmanship of Nazmul Hassan in which it will discuss and decide on the venue, keeping in mind the interests of the associate members," the PCB official said.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ganguly had said: "Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play."

Earlier, a BCCI official had told IANS that the hosting rights are not an issue and it is just a case of picking a neutral venue as the Indian team wouldn't travel to Pakistan for the T20 tournament that will see the top Asian teams in action.

"The question is not about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup. If the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is okay with an Asia Cup minus India, then it is a different ball game. But if India is to participate, the venue cannot be Pakistan," the official had said.

In fact, problem in obtaining visa for Pakistan players to come and play the 2018 edition of Asia Cup in India was one of the major reasons why the tournament was shifted out of the country with BCCI hosting the event in UAE.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team India India Cricket Team BCCI Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said Asia Cup will be held in Dubai
  • Both India and Pakistan will take part in the tournament
  • The PCB has made it clear that only the ACC can decide on the venue
Related Articles
Umar Akmal Suspended By Pakistan Cricket Board Amid Anti-Corruption Probe
Umar Akmal Suspended By Pakistan Cricket Board Amid Anti-Corruption Probe
"Absolutely Incorrect": Pakistan On Threatening To Skip T20 World Cup 2021 In India
"Absolutely Incorrect": Pakistan On Threatening To Skip T20 World Cup 2021 In India
Pakistan Threaten To Skip 2021 T20 World Cup If India Dont Go There For Asia Cup
Pakistan Threaten To Skip 2021 T20 World Cup If India Don't Go There For Asia Cup
Virat Kohli Lucky As BCCI Supports Him Well, Says Former Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq
Virat Kohli Lucky As BCCI Supports Him Well, Says Former Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq
Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Players Fitness Ultimatum
Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Players Fitness Ultimatum
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.