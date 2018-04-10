Asia Cup 2018 Cricket To Be Played In UAE In September

The Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 13 to 28

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to hold the Asia Cup cricket tournament in the United Arab Emirates from September 13 to 28. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release, the Executive Board of the ACC took this decision during its meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

"A meeting of the Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The directors discussed a number of issues pertaining to the development of Asian Cricket at the meeting," the release said.

"Summary of the key decisions is as follows:

"The ACC Board unanimously approved the staging of Asia Cup 2018 in the U.A.E between September 13th-28th, 2018. India will be hosting the upcoming marquee event of Asia in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the winner of Asia Cup qualifier will compete in the one-day format event.

"The ACC Board also agreed that some matches of Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and the majority of the tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka. The modalities will be worked out and shared in due course of time," the release added.