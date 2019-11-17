 
Ashton Agar Suffers Gruesome Injury While Fielding During Marsh Cup Match

Updated: 17 November 2019 16:28 IST

Ashton Agar on Sunday suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose in Western Australia's Marsh One-Day Cup game against South Australia.

Ashton Agar suffered a gruesome injury while fielding at mid-on in a Marsh Cup game. © AFP

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar on Sunday suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose in Western Australia's Marsh One-Day Cup game against South Australia. Ashton Agar grassed a catch hit by his own brother Wes at the Karen Rolton Oval here, according to a www.cricket.com.au report. Ashton ran around to take a catch off his younger sibling Wes Agar at mid-on, but slipped and copped the ball right between his eyes, the report said. There was blood on Ashton's face and teammate Jhye Richardson signaled for medical assistance right away as Wes ran over to check on his brother's well-being.

Wes Agar later said the incident shook him, but was relieved after speaking to his brother.

"He slipped over and the ball hit his glasses and the glasses split him open," said the 22-year-old fast bowler as quoted by www.cricket.com.au.

"The doctor wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he'll leave it to a plastic surgeon.

"I was pretty rattled ... It looked really bad. I was just worrying about his health. I wasn't thinking about anything else, I just ran out of my crease to go to see him.

"I didn't feel great, but thankfully he's okay."

Comments
Australia Australia Cricket Team Ashton Agar Cricket
Highlights
  • Ashton Agar was hit on his face while fielding at mid-on
  • Ashton was trying to catch a ball hit by his younger brother Wes Agar
  • Wes Agar later said that the incident shook him
