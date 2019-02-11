 
Ashok Dinda Suffers Head Injury During Practice Session Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Updated: 11 February 2019 15:36 IST
Ashok Dinda suffered the injury while trying to take a catch during a practice session.

Ashok Dinda managed to bowl a couple of deliveries even after the blow. © AFP

Ashok Dinda suffered a head injury while attempting a catch during a practice session ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday. The 34-year old fast bowler plays for Bengal in the Twenty20 tournament and has represented India in 13 One-day Internationals and nine T20Is. After the injury, Ashok Dinda was taken to the hospital for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans as a precautionary measure. Dinda was hit hard on his forehead when opening batsman Vivek Singh smashed a straight drive back at him and he tried to catch it.

Even though Dinda managed to bowl a couple of deliveries after the blow, he was sent for scans at a city hospital later.

"We did not find anything major in his scan report. He has been advised two days' rest," a hospital source said.

The 2011 champions Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 21.

Bengal failed to make the final at home last season after finishing third in the Super League Group B.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Ashok Dinda Cricket
Highlights
  • Ashok Dinda was hit hard on his forehead while attempting a catch
  • Dinda plays for Bengal in the Twenty20 tournament
  • Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram on February 21
