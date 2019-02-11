Ashok Dinda Suffers Head Injury During Practice Session Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ashok Dinda suffered a head injury while attempting a catch during a practice session ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata , on Monday. The 34-year old fast bowler plays for Bengal in the Twenty20 tournament and has represented India in 13 One-day Internationals and nine T20Is. After the injury, Ashok Dinda was taken to the hospital for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans as a precautionary measure. Dinda was hit hard on his forehead when opening batsman Vivek Singh smashed a straight drive back at him and he tried to catch it.

Even though Dinda managed to bowl a couple of deliveries after the blow, he was sent for scans at a city hospital later.

"We did not find anything major in his scan report. He has been advised two days' rest," a hospital source said.

The 2011 champions Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 21.

Bengal failed to make the final at home last season after finishing third in the Super League Group B.

