"He's Got That Look In His Eye": Australia Coach Justin Langer Backs David Warner To Comeback Strongly

Updated: 13 August 2019 16:32 IST

David Warner failed to live up to the expectations, scoring a total of just 10 runs in the Ashes opener against England at Edgbaston.

David Warner eyeing to make a mark in the second Ashes Test. © AFP

Ahead of the 2nd Ashes Test beginning on Wednesday, Australia coach Justin Langer backed David Warner to make his mark following an underwhelming performance in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. David Warner scored a total of just 10 runs in the Ashes opener but, like the rest of the batsmen in the team, was bailed out by the brilliance of Steve Smith. Australia went on to register a massive 251-run victory over hosts England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. Steve Smith smashed centuries both innings in Birmingham, making a massive statement following a 12-month ban owing to ball-tampering controversy.

"I like it when great players miss out. It means statistically they'll probably get some pretty soon, so hopefully it's this Test," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"They're great players for a reason and he's got that look in his eye," he added.

Steve Smith was the top run-getter for Australia in the Ashes opener. Smith became only the fifth Australian to score centuries in both innings of an Ashes Test.

Steve Smith also became the second fastest to hit 25 Test centuries. India skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 tons in 77 matches while Smith achieved the feat in 65 matches. 

Not only Smith, Matthew Wade and Nathan Lyon also played their part in Australia's big win. Matthew Wade scored a fine century in the second innings while Lyon, who went past 300 Test wickets, claimed a six-wicket haul in the second innings. 

Justin Langer, however, rubbished the claims of Smith's weakness, saying, the right-handed batsman is able to solve problems. 

"I don't buy into it. He's got this incredible ability to solve problems, I'm sure he'll be thinking a lot about he's going to play all the new bowlers who are coming in," Langer said.

"He had three or four days off ... you've just got to recognise they're humans and they've got a certain amount of battery and you try and recharge them for every big event," he added.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Justin Langer The Ashes 2019 Cricket
  • Smith became the second fastest to hit 25 Test centuries
  • Justin Langer backed David Warner to make his mark in 2nd Ashes Test
  • Australia will play England in the 2nd Ashes Test, beginning on Wednesday
